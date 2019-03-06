Cianci play headlines Trinity Rep ’19-’20 season

FILE – In this October 1998 file photo, then-Mayor Vincent “Buddy” Cianci Jr. poses before the city skyline in Providence, R.I. The story of the notorious late mayor, who was forced out of office twice, is coming to the stage. Trinity Repertory Company in Providence announced on Thursday, March 15, 2018, that it has commissioned […]

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The first play to take the stage at Providence’s Trinity Repertory Company for the coming theater season will be the world premiere of a definitive biography of a landmark character in Rhode Island history: Buddy Cianci.

The adaptation of former Providence Journal reporter Mike Stanton’s best-selling book, “The Prince of Providence,” outlining the two-time Providence mayor’s lengthy life in local politics and media – and the renaissance of the city during his tour of duty – will lead off Trinity’s 2019-2020 season.

“His visionary leadership during more than two decades of growth and rebirth is inseparably linked with removal from office, assault charges, and a corruption conviction,” a news release from Trinity said Tuesday.

Playwright George Brant adapted Stanton’s book, and Obie Award-winning director Taibi Magar will direct, with casting to be announced this summer. Brant has had other plays produced by Trinity, and Magar graduated from the Brown/Trinity MFA program.

After the six-week run of “The Prince of Providence,” the theater company will mount a production of “Fade,” a two-character play set in the offices of a Hollywood television studio, and “Radio Golf,” the final play in award-winning playwright August Wilson’s cycle of the African-American experience in each decade of the 20th century, where a real estate developer hoping to be Pittsburgh’s first black mayor must contend with history behind the city’s growth.

Later productions include a new adaptation of “A Tale of Two Cities,” the Pulitzer Prize-winning “Sweat” by Lynn Nottage, Stephen Sondheim’s “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street,” and the perennial “A Christmas Carol.”

The theater company is now selling season subscriptions, but tickets to “A Christmas Carol” are sold outside the subscriptions. Full season subscribers will be the only ones guaranteed seats to “The Prince of Providence,” the company said.