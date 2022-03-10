NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — The HBO show “The Gilded Age” is looking for local talent for an upcoming shoot.

Grant Wilfley Casting Inc. made a casting call for “New York City area locals OR Rhode Island locals 18-35 years old with high-level tennis skills” to play an “1880’s Tennis Champion.”

Courtesy: Grant Wilfley Casting Inc.

The show is also looking for extras.

There will be a required fitting in April and the actors will be paid $192 for eight hours of work.

Those cast must comply with the shoot’s vaccination and COVID-19 testing requirements. There will be a required COVID-19 test 48 hours before the fitting and before the start of filming.

“The Gilded Age,” which filmed at the Newport mansions last year, will film part of its second season there in May.

The casting call requires actors to be available for their scenes between May 9 and 13.

The show, set in the late 1800s, stars Carrie Coon, Morgan Spector and Louisa Jacobson.

To submit an application, email gildedage@gwcnyc.com with your name, SAG-AFTRA membership status, phone number, height, weight, clothing, shoe size, current photos, tennis experience and if you live in NYC or Rhode Island. Use “FLYER TENNIS PLAYER” for the subject line.

For more details on COVID-19 policy and casting, visit the casting call website.