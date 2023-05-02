PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A popular comedian will be making a stop in Providence at the end of this year.

Bert Kreischer announced he’ll perform at the Amica Mutual Pavilion on Saturday, Dec. 9.

Tickets start at $44 and go on sale Friday, May 5, at 10 a.m.

The show is part of an expansion of Kreischer’s Tops Off World Tour and follows the release of his new Netflix special in March. The tour kicks off on June 14 in Forest Hills, New York, and ends on Dec. 10 in Albany.

Visit Kreischer’s website for tickets and more information.