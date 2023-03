FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) —Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band have announced an additional show in Foxboro as part of their international tour this summer.

The Boss was already performing at Gillette Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 24, but due to an “overwhelming demand,” a second date has been added for Saturday, Aug. 26.

Tickets for the newly added show go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.

This is the band’s first major tour in six years. For more information, head to his website.