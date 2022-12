FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Music legends Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks announced they are coming to Gillette Stadium in 2023.

The show on Saturday, Sept. 23, will mark the first time the two have performed on the same stage in New England.

Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets starting Monday, Dec. 12, at 10 a.m. through Thursday, Dec. 15, at 10 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public Friday, Dec. 16, at 10 a.m.