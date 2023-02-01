FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Queen Bey is coming to the Bay State.

Gillette Stadium announced Wednesday that Beyoncé would bring her “Renaissance” World Tour to Foxboro on Tuesday, August 1, 2023.

Registration is currently open for ticket presale which starts at 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 9.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Feb. 18.

Beyoncé last performed at Gillette Stadium in August 2018 as part of her “On the Run II” World Tour.

Renaissance is Beyoncé’s seventh studio album and will be her first solo tour in more than six years.