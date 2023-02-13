(KTLA) – Say goodbye to the old Barney.

Mattel, Inc. announced Monday that it is updating and relaunching its giant, purple, singing dinosaur franchise for the new generation.

“Mattel’s comprehensive revitalization of the Barney brand will span television, film, and YouTube content as well as music and a full range of kids’ products including toys, books, clothing, and more,” Mattel said in a news release. “Apparel and accessories for adult fans, featuring classic Barney, are also in development.”

The new Barney television series is scheduled to debut globally in 2024 and will introduce “new audiences to the world of Barney through music-filled adventures centered on love, community, and encouragement,” the release states.

“Barney’s message of love and kindness has stood the test of time,” said Josh Silverman, Mattel’s chief franchise officer and global head of consumer products. “We will tap into the nostalgia of the generations who grew up with Barney, now parents themselves, and introduce the iconic purple dinosaur to a new generation of kids and families around the world across content, products, and experiences.”

“Barney & Friends” premiered on PBS in 1992 and went on to become a massive hit. The “I Love You” theme song became widely known, to the ire of some.

The show was eventually canceled in 2010.