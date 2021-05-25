BankNewport City Center adds roller disco, outdoor movies to Providence summer fare

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — In winter, it’s the site of ice skating, but the BankNewport City Center in downtown Providence is adding a host of new activities for summer, the city announced Tuesday.

Starting in June, the center will host local deejays on Thursday and Friday nights and become an outdoor roller disco, complete with spinning mirrorball and pulsating lights.

On one Saturday night each month, a new film series called Movies On The Rink will play family-friendly films on a giant inflatable movie screen, with free general admission or nominally priced reserved spots.

Monday and Tuesday nights see the return of the inclusive, non-competitive Super Fun Activities Club (SFAC) for adults 21 and older. Activities will include pickleball, soccer, dodgeball, and volleyball with the intent of building community through sports.

Wendy Nilsson, the city’s parks superintendent, said the updated schedule aims to make up for lost time and “bring people together after being apart for so long” due to the pandemic.

Sponsor BankNewport’s spokesperson Wendy Kagan added that there is something for everyone: “It is our goal to provide Rhode Islanders and visitors alike with a unique destination experience in the heart of downtown Providence.”

The Trinity Beer Garden adjacent to the rink will be offering beverages and snacks throughout programming, according to the city’s Timothy Rondeau.

Times and Costs

Roller Disco

Thursdays and Fridays, 5 p.m. – 10 p.m.; adults $7, children under 13/seniors over 64/military personnel with ID $4, skate rental $7

Super Fun Activities Club

Mondays and Tuesdays, 6:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.; prices and sign-up at SuperFunActivitiesClub.com

Movies at the Rink (start at sunset; general admission free, reserved sections $3.50 per person)