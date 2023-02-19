LONDON (AP) — Winners of the 2023 British Academy Film Awards, announced Sunday:
Film — “All Quiet on the Western Front”
British Film — “The Banshees of Inisherin”
Director — Edward Berger, “All Quiet on the Western Front”
Actor — Austin Butler, “Elvis”
Actress — Cate Blanchett, “Tár”
Supporting Actor — Barry Keoghan, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
Supporting Actress — Kerry Condon, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
Rising Star (voted for by the public) — Emma Mackey
Outstanding British Debut — Writer-director Charlotte Wells, “Aftersun”
Original Screenplay — Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
Adapted Screenplay — Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson and Ian Stokell, “All Quiet on the Western Front”
Film Not in the English Language — “All Quiet on the Western Front”
Musical Score — Volker Bertelmann, “All Quiet on the Western Front”
Cinematography — James Friend, “All Quiet on the Western Front”
Editing — Paul Rogers, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
Production Design — “Babylon”
Costume Design — Catherine Martin, “Elvis”
Sound — “All Quiet on the Western Front”
Casting — Nikki Bartlett and Denise Chamian, “Elvis”
Visual Effects — “Avatar: The Way of Water”
Makeup and Hair — “Elvis”
Animated Film — “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”
British Short Film — “An Irish Goodbye”
British Short Animation — “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse”
Documentary – “Navalny”
BAFTA Fellowship — Sandy Powell