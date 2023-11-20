NEW YORK (AP) — Staring down a hefty holiday gift list? There’s something for everybody out there.

Artisan gifts can be a hit. Head to Etsy.com to tap into the global handmade marketplace’s trends for the season. This year, they include “grandpa chic,” a counterpoint in home decor to the “granny chic” and “coastal grandma” vibes of recent years. In homage to gramps, think rich tones of burgundy, olive green and tobacco brown, and lots of dark woods, plaid textiles and leather.

“The interest in adding more texture and depth to the home is more important than ever,” said Etsy trend expert Dayna Isom Johnson.

If you haven’t got time for that or any other gift hunt, consider one or more of these:

SAVE AN ELEPHANT: The women founders behind The Elephant Project donate 100% of their proceeds from the plush elephants they sell to organizations that help fight poaching and care for injured and orphaned elephants. A choice of four different stuffies or a bundle of three. $39 to $105.

SUN HATS FOR ALL: A company called Wallaroo Hats appreciates UPF sun protection in hats, and hears you when you’ve begged for a wider range of styles. They also appreciate the need for sun hats to be travel friendly. So why not hats all around for men, women and kids? Ranging from $35 for a visor to $71 for a wide brim.

SOME KITCHEN WHIMSY: The Loch Ness Monster is legendary. A company called Ototo has turned Nessie into a soup ladle in green, turquoise or purple. And it stands up by itself. The company sells lots of other colorful, fun kitchen gadgets, including a baby Nessie tea infuser and colander spoon. $17 for soup and $16.95 for tea.

A LITTLE CYCLING: Travel planning and prep ideas are abundant online, but National Geographic’s “100 Bike Rides of a Lifetime” offers the info and the eye candy in a handy book. It spans the Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia and Oceania. And it has options for the casual to the most expert riders. Know-before-you-go advice and options for shortish trips to three-month expeditions. $35.

BABY PHAT IS BACK: Kimora Lee Simmons sold her iconic Y2K label in 2010 but bought it back in 2019, in time to tap into the popularity of all things early aughts. That includes velour galore, low-rise jeans, mini skirts and graphic T-shirts. She recently launched her first full collection and buying site since her return with some of her signature styles from back in the day. On offer: her Siamese cat logo. Sold exclusively on Babyphat.com. Prices range from $40 to $100.

QUEER STYLE EXPLAINED: Pick up the book “dapperQ Style: Ungendering Fashion,” by Anita Dolce Vita. The editor in chief of the queer style magazine dapperQ has put together an enlightening collection of stories on style from the LGBTQ+ community. She writes: “Queer fashion can enable the construction of self-identity and self-expression. It can be a form of self-acceptance and self-care. Queer style helps serve as a possibility model for who we can become.” These voices can help us all. Harper Design. $35.

THE PAW PATROLLERS: PAW Patrol is on a roll! The new animated hit “PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie” is a sequel to the preschool series that delights millions of kids. Gund has put out plush for hero pups Chase and Skye, both in their shiny uniforms from the movie. They come 9 and 6 inches tall, at $12 and $16.

FOOTBALL FAN FUN: “The Football 100,” by Mike Sando, Dan Pompei and The Athletic NFL staff. The greatest football players of all time? Debate away, but note the expertise on display in this collection of reportage from those who study the game and see its warriors up close. Football’s history unfolds in profiles and bonus chapters. So who’s on top of the list? SPOILER: Tom Brady. William Morrow. $40.

A LITTLE TASTE: The sake-making Sakurai family of Japan has just opened a brewery and tasting room in Hyde Park, New York, and launched a U.S. brand, Dassai Blue. The premium sake, which gets its name from a Japanese proverb about the color indigo, is available in 30 states via shipping by Union Square Wines & Spirits. Served cold. $34.99 for a 720 milliliter bottle.

FOR YOUR COLORERS: Crayola has put out a set of pre-shaded, black-and-white photos on heavy cardstock for realist creations. The HD Coloring Kit includes 30 color pencils and 20 images of flowers and animal life. Adult coloring book fans and young artists ages 8 and up can enjoy. $19.99.

GIFT A GETAWAY: Have you got a fan of tiny house living? Check out Getaway. It offers tiny cabins two hours or less from 29 U.S. cities, including New York and Los Angeles. Gift cards are available. Included: a queen bed, a picture window to go with it and a fire pit. Yes, there’s a toilet, hot water, stovetop and mini fridge, too. Add-ons available. Three-night midweek stays are $350. Three nights over weekends is $400. Noting: There may be neighbors. The company’s cabins are in clusters.

DATE NIGHT SURPRISES: There’s a new set of cards called “It’s a Date!” that include 40 scratch-off ideas for couples fun, romance or just plain silliness. The cards include the length of time and estimated cost of each activity. Some may not cost a cent. Good for a range of ages. The idea is to scratch off then execute no matter what it is. No spoilers here. $17.99. Available on Amazon.

TINY PEOPLE CHAIRS: The furniture company Masaya, with its own tree farms on deforested cow pastures in Nicaragua, handmakes its wares, including a new “Little Ones Collection” of adorable teak lounge chairs for tots. The chairs include hand weaving at the seat and back. Available in six patterns at Masayacompany.com. $345.

A TASTE OF PICKLEBALL: Please your pickleball-loving giftees with a high-end paddle from Proxrpickleball.com. They have collabs with top players who offer input in the design process. That includes Zane Navratil. His signature paddle has a 6-inch handle to assist backhands and a length of 16.5 inches. Available on the company’s site. $209.99.

PLAYSTATIONS ARE PLENTIFUL: Harken back to the gamer frenzy over the PS5 shortage due to semiconductor chip and supply chain snarls. That’s no more, Sony says. This is the first season since the console was released in November 2020 that the PS5s are aplenty. There are standard and digital edition versions, and various bundles with games and other extras. Looking for a base price? $499.99, but shop around.