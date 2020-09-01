AP Entertainment

Skip to content
WPRI.com
Providence
68°
Providence
68°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
NEWS
Local News
COVID-19
Crime
Politics
Ukraine Crisis
US & World
Washington DC Bureau
It’s Good News
Pinpoint Traffic
Meet The Team
News Links
Sky Drone 12
ReportIt!
Automotive News
Get 12 News App Notifications
Email Newsletters & Alerts
Top Stories
Last payphone in NYC to be removed
Top Stories
Police investigating at Warwick home
Video
64% of us are hiding something at work, study says
Video
Fire damages Attleboro triple-decker
Video
Pfizer says 3 COVID shots protect kids under 5
WEATHER
Detailed 7-Day Forecast
Weather Now
Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Weather Blog
Pinpoint Traffic
Winter Weather
Flight Tracker
Severe Weather
Active Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Power Outages
Weather App
POLITICS
Your Local Election HQ
Key Races
Meet the Candidates
Exclusive Polls & Analysis
2022 Voter Guide
Nesi’s Notes
Election Results
Top Stories
Nesi’s Notes: May 21
Top Stories
Community Focus: Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza
Video
Top Stories
Trump pays $110K fine, must submit paperwork to end …
Poll: Biden approval falls to lowest of his presidency
Video
House passes bill to crack down on gas price gouging
Video
RI lawmakers consider abortion coverage bill
Video
WATCH
Video Center
Live Streaming: 12 News
Live Streaming: CBS News
Live Cams
Street Stories
12 on 12
The Gift of Life
Ghost Army
Honoring Black History
Maternal Health Matters
Supply Chain Explained
Housing Hurdles
The War on Alzheimer’s
State of the Bay
The Mafia Tapes
TV Schedule
FOX Providence
Who To Know
The CW Providence
myRITV
FindMyRI
Podcasts
Special Reports
TARGET 12
12 Responds
Tim White
Ted Nesi
Steph Machado
Eli Sherman
Tolly Taylor
Sarah Guernelli
Pulse of Providence
Nesi’s Notes
Inside the Mafia
Special Reports
Recalls And Warnings
Consumer Guide
Parent Guide
Top Stories
Feds open probe into RIPTA data breach
Video
Top Stories
Progress slow on DOJ demands for Prov. English learners
Video
Inappropriate interactions challenge school leaders
Video
GOP hits Rep. Tobon with ethics complaint
Video
Providence councilwoman admits to hit-and-run charge
Video
SPORTS
NFL Draft
High School
Hometown Hero
College
PC Hoops
Celtics
Bruins
Providence Bruins
Red Sox
Patriots: New England Nation
Indy 500
Friday Night Blitz
Masters Report
Top Stories
RIIL Tennis individual and doubles champions crowned
Video
Top Stories
Coventry softball, La Salle baseball pick up wins …
Miami beats Boston 109-103 for 2-1 series lead
Video
Bryant explodes for 13 runs in regular season finale
Video
Smart, gritty Celtics hope to maintain intensity …
LOCAL PROGRAMS
The Rhode Show
Newsmakers
Pulse of Providence
Executive Suite
Dan Yorke State of Mind
Patriots: New England Nation
Successful Living
Who To Know
12 on 12
12 Town Hall
The CW Providence
Top Stories
Cold Case: Who Killed Dimitri Perry?
Video
Top Stories
Newsmakers 5/19/2022: Sarah Morgenthau; new poll
Video
Newsmakers 5/13/2022: Matt Brown
Video
Newsmakers 5/6/2022: Congressman Jake Auchincloss
Video
Newsmakers 4/28/2022: Gonzalo Cuervo; reporter roundtable
Video
JOBS
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work at WPRI 12
MORE
Signup for Alerts & Email News
Community
Community Events Calendar
12 Charity Connection
Contests
Remarkable Women
Small But Strong
Opioid Crisis
Cold Cases
Nesi’s Notes
Who To Know
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Press Releases
About Us
Work For Us
Contact Us
WPRI Media: Advertise With Us
Your Opinion Matters
About BestReviews
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Regional News Partners
Search
Please enter a search term.
AP Entertainment
Kate McKinnon, Pete Davidson departing from ‘SNL’
Top AP Entertainment Headlines
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:
Select a weather link:
Detailed 7 Day
Weather Now
Live Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Weather Blog
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Severe Weather
Closings
Power Outages
Traffic
Flight Tracker
Remote View: Live Web Cams
Get Alerts
Get Weather & News Apps
ALL PINPOINT WEATHER
COVID-19 TRACKING:
Charts, Maps & Live Interactive Data
Stories Trending Now
Expert: Monkeypox likely spread by sex at 2 raves
Warwick police looking for woman, red pickup truck
1 injured, 1 charged in Pawtucket head-on crash
Police investigating at Warwick home
Cooler, Less Humid Weather Ahead
12 on 12 Digital Originals
How to be an organ donor, and why it’s so vital
Ghost Army: Meet the ‘combat con artists’ of WWII
Honoring Black History: Mind Body Soul
View All 12 on 12 Digital Originals
Coronavirus: Complete Coverage
Pfizer says 3 COVID shots protect kids under 5
Central Falls schools reinstate mask mandate
RIDOH expects COVID cases, hospitalizations to decline
Fauci speaks virtually at Roger Williams commencement
Most of RI at ‘high’ COVID-19 level; masks recommended
CDC urges Pfizer booster for children ages 5 to 11
Data: Fewer US couples said ‘I do’ in 2020
RI mental health patients stuck in ER awaiting help
North Korea’s suspected COVID-19 caseload nears 2 …
A third of US should be considering masks, officials …
WHO: 2nd COVID booster for most vulnerable offers …
FDA authorizes booster for children aged 5-11
View All Coronavirus
Sky Drone 12
Sky Drone 12: Coverage you can count on from above
VIDEO: DEM conducts controlled fire on Dutch Island
Sea level rise accelerating, new report reveals
No lack of Christmas trees at some RI farms despite …
View All Sky Drone 12
Don't Miss
‘Burrito tape’: Students invent wrap adhesive
Tuskegee Airman gifted hundreds of birthday cards
FOR SALE: ‘Basement house’ Zillow listing goes viral
7 dolphins rescued after being stranded
AAP: Babies 6M+ can have cow’s milk if formula unavailable