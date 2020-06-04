38 Studios’ only game getting remastered version

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — “Kingdoms of Amalur,” the only title released by the now-defunct 38 Studios, will be rereleased on current-generation video game hardware.

THQ Nordic confirmed the new version of the game on its Twitter feed Thursday. Titled “Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning,” THQ said it would be “remastered with stunning visuals and refined gameplay,” and include all of the previous game’s downloadable content.

THQ did not announce a release date, but a listing for the game on the Microsoft Store said it would be coming out in August.

THQ Nordic acquired the “Kingdoms of Amalur” IP, along with the unfinished “Project Copernicus,” in 2018 as part of Rhode Island’s efforts to liquidate 38 Studios’ assets.