Enter to win tickets to Escape to Margaritaville at PPAC!

Skip to content
WPRI.com
Providence
84°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Politics
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
Street Stories
It’s Good News
Don’t Miss
Pinpoint Traffic
Meet The Team
eNews & Alerts
News Links
ReportIt!
Top Stories
Parents honor daughter’s memory by creating hospital haven for other families
Top Stories
Fall River mayor: ‘I will not stop doing my job’ amid City Council vote
Water, temperature right for life at another star’s planet
AG Neronha balks at tentative opioid settlement with Purdue Pharma
Tentative list of the missing in Bahamas has 2,500 names
Weather
Detailed 7 Day
Weather Now
Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Weather Blog
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Tracking the Tropics
Pinpoint Traffic
Flight Tracker
Severe Weather
Active Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Power Outages
Weather App
Pinpoint Weather Network
Weather Week: Summer Threats
WATCH
Live Streaming: Eyewitness News
Live Streaming: CBS News
Live Cams
FOX Providence
The Mel Robbins Show
The CW Providence
myRITV
TV Schedule
12 on 12
A Burning Controversy
Cold Case Cards: All In
Podcasts
Weather Week: Summer Threats
Special Reports
Target 12
Tim White
Walt Buteau
Susan Campbell
Ted Nesi
Steph Machado
Eli Sherman
Inside the Mafia
Top Stories
Map: These Providence properties get $12 million in city tax breaks
Top Stories
Families find closure as loved ones are removed from crumbling mausoleum
Top Stories
Victims’ names finally added to State House 9/11 memorial, but one local left off plaque
Lawmakers: Stop pot licenses in Fall River until alleged bribes are probed
Lawyer: Fall River mayor may ask for 2 separate trials
TF Green executive abruptly resigns
12 For Action
Consumer Guide
Parent Guide
Job Finder
Gas Tracker
Contact Call 12 For Action
Volunteer with Call 12 for Action
Top Stories
Air rifles recalled because they can fire ‘unexpectedly’
Top Stories
Fraudsters could target people’s sympathy for Dorian victims
Top Stories
STIHL recalls 73K mowing heads due to injury risk
Analyst: Bulletproof backpacks provide false sense of security
Families spend almost $700 on back-to-school shopping
44K emergency call buttons recalled
Sports
High School
Friday Night Blitz: High School Football
Hometown Hero
Patriots: New England Nation
Double OT
Red Sox
PawSox
College
Celtics
Bruins
Providence Bruins
The Big Game
Top Stories
Agent: Antonio Brown rape allegations are false; lawsuit is a ‘money grab’
Top Stories
High School Soccer: East Providence and Barrington tie, North Providence tops St. Ray’s
Hometown Hero: Faith Hutchins
Patriots’ Antonio Brown accused of rape in Florida
Patriots coaches mum on plans for Brown this week vs. Miami
Local Programs
Newsmakers
Executive Suite
Dan Yorke State of Mind
Patriots: New England Nation
PawSox Weekend
12 on 12
Top Stories
Contest: Win a trip to see The Mel Robbins Show in New York City
Top Stories
WPRI 12 begins daily broadcasts of national anthem
Top Stories
Quick Bites: Uncle Tony’s
Newsmakers 8/30/2019: Congressman Jim Langevin
Quick Bites: Pizzeria Romano
Newsmakers 8/23/2019: Scott Lang; Kennedy vs. Markey
The Rhode Show
Happening Here
Food & Drink
Homelife
Style
Living Healthy
Money Matters
Talking Tech
Rhode Extra
Contests
Rhody Deals
Top Stories
Contest: Win a trip to see The Mel Robbins Show in New York City
Top Stories
In the Kitchen: Eggplant Rollatini
Helping Animals at the 30th Annual Pet Walk
The New England Toy & Comic Show returns
September Hot Happenings at Twin River
More
Community
Community Events Calendar
Back to School
12 Gives Back
Rescue a Pet
Cold Case Cards
Small But Strong
Nesi’s Notes
Black History Month
Womens History
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
About Us
Meet The Team
Work For Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Contests
Search
Search
Search
Live Now /
Watch WPRI 12 Eyewitness News
Enter to win tickets to Escape to Margaritaville at PPAC!