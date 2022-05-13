Election 2023: Real-Time Race Results

☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

12 News is Your Local Election Headquarters. Stay with us for comprehensive campaign coverage through Election Day, including exclusive polls, candidate interviews, debates and expert analysis.

☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

JUMP TO ELECTION RESULTS BELOW ↓

Voters in Rhode Island’s 1st Congressional District are choosing their next representative in Washington after David Cicilline stepped down to take a new job. The district covers the eastern part of the state, including part of Providence County and all of Newport and Bristol counties.

The Democratic and Republican primary elections are being held on Tuesday, Sept. 5, but several thousand ballots have already been submitted through early voting or the mail.

Voters are also choosing a new state senator in Providence’s District 1 following the death of Majority Whip Maryellen Goodwin.

To make sure you’re always in the know, sign up for 12 News app notifications and email alerts to get updates throughout the campaign and race results on Election Night.

Subscribe to Nesi’s Notes for a weekly briefing on local politics and more.

Get to know the candidates and learn how to cast your ballot here on the WPRI.com Voter Guide.