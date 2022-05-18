Election 2022: Televised Debates

☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

12 News is Your Local Election Headquarters. Stay with us for comprehensive campaign coverage through Election Day, including exclusive polls, candidate interviews, debates and expert analysis.

☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

It’s shaping up to be a big election year in Rhode Island and Massachusetts, with a number of key races up for grabs.

Starting this summer, 12 News will host a series of debates for major state and federal offices, including one-hour prime-time specials featuring candidates for Rhode Island governor, Rhode Island’s 2nd Congressional District, and Providence mayor. More debates will be featured on special editions of Newsmakers, 12 News’ long-running weekend politics show.

With so much at stake, 12 News will also be helping voters make informed decisions by conducting exclusive political polling and in-depth interviews with the candidates.

An experienced team of 12 News journalists led by Target 12 Chief Investigative Reporter Tim White and 12 News Politics Editor Ted Nesi will provide in-depth reporting and analysis on the candidates and the issues in Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts leading up to the September primary and the November election.

All of 12 News’ comprehensive election coverage will be available on WPRI.com, which will also be the place to find exclusive content such as a complete Voter’s Guide, interactive graphics, Nesi’s Notes and Pulse of Providence.

About WPRI 12: A Nexstar Media Inc. station, WPRI provides local news, network and syndicated entertainment and local programming to the viewers of the Providence, R.I./New Bedford, Mass., television market. WPRI 12 is known for broadcasting 12 News and delivering quality television and digital media.

About RWU: At Roger Williams University, students are prepared to be thinkers and doers ready to solve challenging problems with innovative solutions. RWU offers 50 majors and robust offerings of graduate and professional programs across eight schools of study including Rhode Island’s only law school, with campuses on the coast of Bristol and in the heart of Providence, R.I. With small classrooms and a focus on undergraduate and graduate research and community engagement, a Roger Williams education blends the strength of liberal arts and professional studies, providing all students with the depth and breadth of interdisciplinary thinking and well-rounded knowledge necessary to succeed in our interconnected, global world. RWU is committed to strengthening society through engaged scholarship so that students graduate with the ability to think critically and apply the practical skills that today’s employers demand.