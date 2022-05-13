Election 2022: Meet the Candidates

With a number of high-profile offices opening up this year, voters will have a field of candidates to choose from. To help people make informed choices, 12 News will be conducting interviews and hosting debates with the candidates over the next several months.

Get to know who’s running by checking out the videos below. (This page will be updated as more interviews and debates are posted.)

RI gubernatorial candidate forum (part I) 5/5/22

RI gubernatorial candidate forum (part II) 5/5/22

Matt Brown (D) on Newsmakers 5/13/22

Helena Foulkes (D) 12 News interview 3/17/22

Nellie Gorbea (D) 12 News interview 3/25/22

Ashley Kalus (R) on Newsmakers 4/22/22

Gov. Dan McKee launches campaign for full term 2/22/22

Dr. Luis Daniel Muñoz (D) 12 News interview 4/28/22

U.S. House District 2 (RI)

Dr. Omar Bah (D) 12 News interview 2/9/22

Joy Fox (D) 12 News interview 3/2/22

Allan Fung (R) 12 News interview 5/11/22

Bob Lancia (R) 12 News interview 2/15/22

Seth Magaziner (D) 12 News interview 5/2/22

Cameron Moquin (D) 12 News interview 3/16/22

Sarah Morgenthau (D) 12 News interview 4/6/22

Lieutenant Governor

Sabina Matos (D) on Newsmakers 4/15/22

Cynthia Mendes (D) 12 News interview 4/13/22

Deb Ruggiero (D) 12 News interview 4/29/22

Jeann Lugo (R) 12 News interview 4/20/22

Paul Pence (R) 12 News interview 5/4/22

Providence Mayor

Gonzalo Cuervo (D) on Newsmakers 4/28/22

Nirva LaFortune (D) 12 News interview 1/27/22

Brett Smiley (D) 12 News interview 1/28/22

Michael Solomon (D) 12 News interview 2/12/22