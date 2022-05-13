Election 2022: Exclusive Polls

12 News is Your Local Election Headquarters. Stay with us for comprehensive campaign coverage through Election Day, including exclusive polls, candidate interviews, debates and expert analysis.

Inflation. Gas prices. Health care. Education. These are just a few of the issues affecting voters right now that will shape how they make their decisions in this year’s election. With so much at stake, 12 News will once again taking the pulse of local voters by conducting exclusive political polling.

12 News is partnering with Roger Williams University and Fleming & Associates to deliver a series of surveys that will reveal the leaders in key races and what voters care about the most.

An experienced team of 12 News journalists led by Target 12 Chief Investigative Reporter Tim White and 12 News Politics Editor Ted Nesi will also provide in-depth reporting and analysis on the candidates and the issues in Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts leading up to the September primary and the November election.

