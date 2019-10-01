Yuengling, Hershey come together for limited-edition chocolate beer

by: WHTM Staff

(D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc)

POTTSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Two great tastes of Pennsylvania are coming together for the first time in history.

Yuengling and Hershey are teaming up to create a limited-edition chocolate porter, the Pottsville-based brewer announced on its website Tuesday.

Yuengling Hershey’s Chocolate Porter will be available on-premise only at certain bars, restaurants, and other venues in the following territories: Pennsylvania, Ohio, Massachusetts, West Virginia, New York, Virginia, Maryland, Connecticut, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Washington D.C., Delaware, Indiana, and Kentucky. A packaged product will not be available.

Yuengling describes the drink as a “deliciously unique and smooth porter with hints of roasted malts and a rich chocolate finish.”

“The unique, limited-edition brew has an ABV of 4.7%, and its smooth, rich and chocolatey flavor pairs well with chocolate, barbecue, and cheeses,” the company said.

Once the brew is available by mid-October, you’ll be able to find a location serving Yuengling Hershey’s Chocolate Porter by visiting Yuengling’s website.

