(WPRI) — There’s something strange in an Oregon neighborhood.
Ghostbusters fans will soon have a chance to book a stay in a vacation rental modeled after the franchise’s famed firehouse.
The two-bedroom, three-story house is located in Portland and includes ghost traps and proton packs.
The company Vacasa is opening up a single stay on Halloween weekend from Oct. 28-31. It will be available to book on Oct. 21 on a first-come, first-served basis.
While you may expect this rental to be expensive, it will only cost $19.84 per night — a nod to the year the original film was released.