Exterior of a Ghostbusters Firehouse in Portland, managed by Vacasa (Photo: Business Wire)

(WPRI) — There’s something strange in an Oregon neighborhood.

Ghostbusters fans will soon have a chance to book a stay in a vacation rental modeled after the franchise’s famed firehouse.

The two-bedroom, three-story house is located in Portland and includes ghost traps and proton packs.

The company Vacasa is opening up a single stay on Halloween weekend from Oct. 28-31. It will be available to book on Oct. 21 on a first-come, first-served basis.

While you may expect this rental to be expensive, it will only cost $19.84 per night — a nod to the year the original film was released.