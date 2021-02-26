YMCA course provides students resources to create digital music

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Eighteen students who participated in a community outreach music program at the YMCA of Greater Providence received recognition Friday night for their hard work during a COVID-safe graduation ceremony.

The students, ranging in age from 12 to 18 years old, took part in MPC Beats Academy, a digital course which teaches aspiring musicians more about the recording aspect of the industry.

Among the students to graduate Friday was 17-year-old Brandon Morales.

“I didn’t’ know what to expect,” he said. “I definitely didn’t expect what we did, it was really cool to see actual hardware.”

The six-week-long course taught the students the ins and outs of creating digital music with the help of the program inMusic Brands.

“[It’s] cool to have the power to create what you want,” Morales said. “The creativity itself is a philosophy that I’m just going to keep with me for a long time, just the idea of creating.”

This was the first time the course was held at the YMCA of Greater Providence, and it was free to those from urban areas where music exists, but the funds to create aren’t always available.

“[It] was specifically put in South Providence to give students like this, that usually don’t get the chance to participate in these types of programs, the opportunity to excel,” Kobi Dennis, the YMCA’s equity and inclusion director said.

Dennis said classes were held once a week and took pandemic protocols seriously while doing so by social distancing and wearing face masks.

The class was inspiring to the students who took part, including Jasmine Jett, 14, who dreams of a future career in digital music.

“I hope I can get a job like this in the future since I know more things about music,” she said.

Dennis said the YMCA is currently accepting applicants for its next MPC Beats Academy, which will begin within the next couple of weeks.