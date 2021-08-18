Yik Yak is back: Controversial app returns after 4-year hiatus

CHICAGO (WGN) — After disappearing for four years, the social media app Yik Yak has returned

The app allows users to view discussion threads called “yaks” within a five-mile radius while remaining anonymous.

For now, the app is only available for iPhone users in the United States, but the company said they do plan to expand.

The format of the app lead to accusations of cyber harassment, threats, bullying and discriminatory speech. There were also threats of bomb and gun violence.

This time, users can downvote and report threads that are not in line with community guardrails.

There’s also a section on the website for mental health resources and stay safe resources.

