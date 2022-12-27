EXETER, R.I. (WPRI) — There may not be snow on the ground if you look outside, but Yawgoo Valley Ski Area is officially open for the season.

Rhode Island’s only ski area sits on one of the largest hills in South County and has 14 trails ranging from novice to difficult.

The ski area was seen making snow overnight, getting ready for opening day.

“The Yawgoo staff has been working hard around the clock to be ready and prepared for tomorrow,” the resort posted on Facebook. “There’s still time to buy tickets and come join us!”

Only the ski area will be open for now, according to their website, with their snow tubing park needing a few more weeks to be ready.

Tickets are available for purchase online.