NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — The search is on for the family of a New Bedford soldier after his World War II dog tags were found across the world.

Jaroslav Sevcik and his family were metal detecting in the western part of the Czech Republic when they found the dog tags with the name Walter Chadwick on them.

After posting the tags on the internet, Sevcik found out Chadwick had passed away in 1955 and is buried at Saint Mary’s Cemetary in New Bedford.

“I’m surprised that you can find small things such as ID from the World War, and you can find so many things on the internet about this one person who was in Czechia almost 100 years ago,” Sevcik said.

The U.S. Army was in the Czech Republic to liberate the area from the Nazis during the war.

This isn’t the first time the Sevcik family had found dog tags that traced back to a family in Massachusetts. Two years ago they were able to reunite dog tags with a family in Wakefield.