Would you try a snail facial treatment?

JORDAN (WPRI) — A beauty center in Jordan is offering slimy facial treatments that are not for the faint-hearted.

The spa is using Giant African Land Snails on their client’s faces, promising that their naturally produced slime will rejuvenate the skin.

One session can last anywhere from an hour and a half to two hours. The women who have had the treatment say it’s actually very relaxing.

Doctors and dermatologists, however, say there has been no significant scientific research proving the benefit to snail slime.

