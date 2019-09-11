World War II aircraft in RI this week

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Five World War II aircraft will be in town for a few days as part of the Wings of Freedom Tour, which covers 110 cities across the country.

The aircraft will be at Quonset State Airport until Friday. Spectators can not only admire them from the outside but also check out the inside, and for a few hundred dollars – you can even take a 30-minute ride on one of the bombers.

Nan Johnson's big brother was a co-pilot of a B-24 "Liberator Bomber" during WWII. He never made it home. Today Johnson came to Quonset State Airport to see the identical B-24 as part of the Wings of Freedom Tour. I have her story of her big brother Johnny tonight on @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/Gm7PfThKww — Torry Gaucher (@TorryGaucher) September 11, 2019

Now in its 30th year, the Wings of Freedom Tour is run by the nonprofit Collings Foundation and is meant to pay tribute to World War II veterans and educate people on their heritage and history.

Seeing these aircraft means a lot to people like Joseph Cameau, who spoke to Eyewitness News before taking off on one of the flight tours.

“My father was in the Air Force, he was reconnaissance, and he got shot down,” Cameau said. “He was shot down in Laos and the helicopter got him out of there.”

Tours will continue on Thursday and Friday before the aircraft depart for the next city.