PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Florida woman is accusing Hershey of deceiving Reese’s Peanut Butter lovers by misrepresenting the candy on some of its holiday-themed packaging.

Cynthia Kelly filed a federal class-action lawsuit in U.S. District Court last week arguing that a number of holiday-themed Reese’s candies don’t match what’s depicted on the wrappers.

The candies in question include the following:

Reese’s Peanut Butter Pumpkins

Reese’s White Pumpkins

Reese’s Pieces Pumpkins

Reese’s Peanut Butter Ghost

Reese’s White Ghost

Reese’s Peanut Butter Bats

Reese’s Peanut Butter Footballs

Reese’s Peanut Butter Shapes Assortment (Snowmen, Stockings, Bells)

The lawsuit states that packaging for these candies features “explicit carved out artistic designs,” ranging from eyes and mouths on the pumpkins to laces on the footballs.

But there are no such carvings on the candy once it’s unwrapped.

The lawsuit includes images comparing the wrappers to the actual candies inside, one of which argues that the footballs look exactly like Reese’s Peanut Butter Eggs.

Reese’s Peanut Butter Pumpkins wrapper depicting the carved out features of a Jack-o-lantern. (Courtesy: U.S. District Court in the Middle District of Florida)

An unwrapped Reese’s Peanut Butter Pumpkins candy. (Courtesy: U.S. District Court in the Middle District of Florida)

Reese’s White Ghost wrapper showing carved out eyes and a mouth. (Courtesy: U.S. District Court in the Middle District of Florida)

An unwrapped Reese’s White Ghost candy. (Courtesy: U.S. District Court in the Middle District of Florida)

Reese’s Peanut Butter Bats wrapper with carved out eyes. (Courtesy: U.S. District Court in the Middle District of Florida)

An unwrapped Reese’s Peanut Butter Bats candy. (Courtesy: U.S. District Court in the Middle District of Florida)

Reese’s Peanut Butter Football wrapper showing caved out laces. (Courtesy: U.S. District Court in the Middle District of Florida)

An unwrapped Reese’s Peanut Butter Football candy. (Courtesy: U.S. District Court in the Middle District of Florida)

Kelly said she bought a bag of the Reese’s Peanut Butter Pumpkins in October 2023 after seeing the candy near the checkout at a grocery store. She believed that the candy would feature “a cute looking carving of a pumpkin’s mouth and eyes,” according to the lawsuit.

A side-by-side comparison of the Reese’s Peanut Butter Pumpkins wrapper and the actual candy. (Courtesy: U.S. District Court in the Middle District of Florida)

She was surprised to open the wrapper and discover that the candy did not include the carvings and instead had a solid chocolate coating.

Kelly claims she “would not have purchased the Reese’s Peanut Butter Pumpkins if she knew that [the candy] did not have the detailed carvings.”

The lawsuit, which seeks at least $5 million in damages, also notes that past wrappers for the holiday-themed candies did not feature the carvings.

“Hershey’s labels for the [candies] are materially misleading and numerous consumers have been tricked and misled by the pictures,” the lawsuit explains.

12 News has reached out to Hershey for comment but has not yet heard back.