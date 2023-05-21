FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WPRI) — One woman began a new era in the Gillette Stadium parking lot Saturday night, going into labor after the Taylor Swift concert.

The Foxborough Fire Department says the woman called 911 around 11:30 p.m. after she began having contractions.

The woman was taken to the hospital in an ambulance and she delivered the baby at the hospital. Fire officials say they believe both mom and baby are doing OK.

The story has been circulating on social media, with some fans who posted about going to the concert pregnant proactively confirming they had not yet given birth.

Sunday night was the last local show in Taylor Swift’s “Eras Tour,” as well as the pop superstar’s 13th show at Gillette Stadium.