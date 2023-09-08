FALMOUTH, Maine (WPRI) — Another wolf-dog that was found in Rhode Island finally has a new home.

Howl, a 6-year-old male, has been moved to to the Wolves of Maine Sanctuary, where he will live with other rescued wolf dogs.

“Wolves of Maine Sanctuary is thrilled to welcome our newest member of the pack, Howl!,” the agency posted on Facebook.

“Thanks to our wonderful supporters, we were able to raise nearly $6,300 to bring Howl home to WOMS! He is doing very well! He enjoys his new (and finally his own) space, exploring the yard, new friends, snuggling, belly rubs, and time in the house to lounge,” the post continued.

He was among 34 dogs removed from a Tiverton home in May, according to the Rhode Island Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RISPCA).

Due to Howl’s appearance and behavior, the RISPCA decided to have him tested. The test showed he is 18.4% gray wolf, 53.8% Siberian husky, 15.6% Alaskan Malamute and 12.2% German shepherd.

Wolf-dog hybrids are illegal to privately own in Rhode Island. Maine also doesn’t allow ownership of wolf dogs, but the sanctuary operates with a permit through the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.