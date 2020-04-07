With no visitors allowed, assisted-living facility residents share humorous messages from quarantine

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ It’s been a month since the families and friends of nursing home residents have been able to visit them.

For weeks, residents have learned to communicate virtually with their families, turning often to video chats and phone calls instead of in-person visits.

But one Providence assisted-living facility took communicating with residents’ families to a new level.

Courtesy: Benchmark Senior Living at Capitol Ridge

Benchmark Senior Living at Capitol Ridge recently posted photos on its Facebook page of some of its residents holding up letter boards with messages to their loved ones.

Many of the residents found humor in the situation, writing messages such as: “Donna & Sue, I’m doing very well. I have plenty of toilet paper. Talk to you soon!”

“Dear family, your favorite lady is up to no good, we’ll talk soon!” another wrote.

Other residents posted messages of encouragement. One said, “to plant a garden is to believe in tomorrow. Love and miss you all.”

Residents are also creating poster boards with messages to their loved ones on them, which are also being posted to the facility’s Facebook page.

A spokesperson for Benchmark Senior Living said it’s clear that through these unprecedented times, their residents have not lost their sense of humor.

“While they understand that quarantining is necessary right now, social isolation can be particularly tough on residents of senior care facilities and their family members,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “That’s why our associates are trying to be as creative as possible in helping them stay in touch even if they can’t physically be together.”

On Tuesday, Gov. Gina Raimondo expanded upon her initial executive order, saying visitation will be suspended at all nursing homes statewide until further notice.

