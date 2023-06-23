(WPRI) — The Fourth of July is less than two weeks away and 12 News has you covered on ways you can celebrate in Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

Below is a list of fireworks displays, parades and other festivities being held across Southern New England. (On desktop: use Ctrl+F to search for your community.)

Skip ahead to Massachusetts »

This list will be updated as events are announced or changed.

Rhode Island

Bristol

The home of America’s Oldest Continuous Fourth of July Celebration will hold its fireworks display at Bristol Harbor at 9:30 p.m. on Monday, July 3, followed by the annual parade on Tuesday, July 4, at 10:30 a.m.

Block Island

Fireworks will be set off from a barge in Block Island Sound on Saturday, July 1. They can be seen from anywhere on the island at dusk. A parade will follow on Tuesday, July 4.

Coventry

The Johnson’s Pond Civic Association’s annual fireworks celebration is scheduled for Tuesday, July 4. The fireworks will be lit around 9:30 p.m. and can be viewed from anywhere along the pond.

East Providence

The city is hosting its annual Independence Day Celebration on Monday, July 3, at Pierce Memorial Stadium.

The event kicks off at 5 p.m. with live performances by David Tessier’s All-Stars, Luis Neves, MOJO Rising, Brendan Rush and Bella Hannah. Fireworks will end the night starting at 9:30 p.m.

The rain date is Wednesday, July 5.

Glocester

The town kicks off its celebration Saturday, July 1, at Glocester Memorial Park with music at 5 p.m., followed by fireworks at 9 p.m.

Then, on Tuesday, July 4, there will be a road race at 9 a.m. and the town’s 97th Ancients and Horribles Independence Day Festivities will be held at 4 p.m.

Jamestown

The town’s fireworks show is set for Sunday, July 2, at East Ferry Beach. The show starts at sunset.

Narragansett

The town is having its 4th of July Celebration on the town beach Monday, July 3, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Night Life Orchestra will be playing from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The fireworks show will begin at dusk. The rain delay will only be for fireworks and the orchestra on Tuesday, July 4.

Newport

The City by the Sea is holding its fireworks display over the harbor on Tuesday, July 4, beginning around 9:15 p.m. The best viewing spot, according to the city, is anywhere facing westward of the Newport Harbor. Popular viewing spots include Perrotti Park, King Park and Queen Anne Square.

Parking is limited, and visitors are encouraged to park in any of the city’s public lots.

The rain date is set for Wednesday, July 5.

North Kingstown

The town’s Independence Day Celebration will be held on Monday, July 3, at North Kingstown Town Beach. The event features a performance by the Lafayette Band at 7 p.m. followed by fireworks.

The rain date is Wednesday, July 5.

North Providence

The town will be celebrating its first-ever fireworks with food trucks at Governor John A. Notte Jr. Park on Monday, July 3. The fun starts at 4 p.m. and goes until the “last pop.”

Pawtucket

On Monday, July 3, three thousand people will be let onto the field at McCoy Stadium to watch the city’s annual fireworks display there one last time for “McCoy’s Final Inning.”

The event starts at 3 p.m. and will feature live music, food trucks and family-friendly activities.

Those who wish to watch the fireworks from the field must pick up a free wristband at a table near the entrance, which will be handed out on a first-come, first-served basis starting at 4 p.m.

Portsmouth

After being canceled last year, the fireworks display at Escobar Farm is back and set for Tuesday, July 4.

Providence

The city’s annual Independence Day Celebration will be held at India Point Park on Sunday, July 2, starting at 6 p.m. There will be food trucks, Becky Brass and Friends and a fireworks show capping off the evening at 9 p.m.

Scituate

The celebration will be held Monday, July 3, at the Hope Jackson Fire Department, with food and activities starting at 5 p.m. and fireworks beginning at dusk.

Smithfield

The Independence Day Celebration at Deerfield Park is set for Saturday, July 1.

Food trucks and music begin at 4 p.m., followed by live music from the DMB Project at 6 p.m. and fireworks at 9 p.m.

The rain date is Sunday, July 9.

South Kingstown

The town’s annual 4th of July Celebration will take place on Tuesday, July 4 at 5 p.m. at Old Mountain Field — 831 Kingstown Road in Wakefield.

Festivities include a live concert featuring “Take it to the Bridge,” a variety of food and novelty concessions in the park, a 50/50 raffle, and a firework display immediately following the concert at approximately 9 p.m.

The rain date is set for Wednesday, July 5.

Warwick

The Independence Day fireworks display will be set off from Oakland Beach around 9 p.m. on Monday, July 3.

Due to the volume of traffic expected at the seawall, spectators are advised to expect heavy delays on Oakland Beach Avenue and seek alternate routes to the seawall area, such as Sea View Drive or Pequot Avenue.

The fireworks can also be viewed from City Park, which offers unobstructed views of the display along the shoreline, the city said.

The rain date is set for Wednesday, July 5.

Woonsocket

The city’s annual Independence Day celebration will be held on Sunday, July 2, at the World War II Veterans Memorial Park. Festivities kick off at 4 p.m. with live bands and food trucks followed by a fireworks display at 9 p.m.

The rain date is set for Friday, July 7.

Massachusetts

Attleboro

The city’s fireworks display has been moved to Labor Day weekend in September. The decision stems from the city’s recent changes in leadership after former Mayor Paul Heroux left to become the new Bristol County sheriff.

Fall River

The city’s annual Fourth of July Celebration will be held on Tuesday, July 4. There will be live events starting at 5 p.m. prior to the fireworks over the Taunton River at 9 p.m. A number of food and ice cream trucks will be available.

New Bedford

The city of New Bedford is holding its Independence Day fireworks display on Tuesday, July 4, at 9 p.m., staged from a barge of State Pier in New Bedford Harbor.

Lower Union Street (between N. Water St. and Route 18) will be closed to vehicle traffic and will be the best spot to view the fireworks display.

The rain date will be Wednesday, July 5.

Seekonk

The Seekonk Speedway Independence Day Thrill Show will be held Saturday, July 8, at 5 p.m.

The event will feature a fireworks display and a variety of races.

Tickets can be purchased online and cost $25 for adults and $12 for kids, while children under age 5 are free.

Did we forget anything? Send any additional fireworks displays or celebrations to reportit@wpri.com.