WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Looking to buy something sweet?

The Girl Scouts of Southeastern New England (GSSNE) has officially kicked off their 2024 cookie-selling season.

According to a press release from the GSSNE, this year’s theme is “Unbox the Future.”

This season, scouts will be selling a variety of cookies, including the popular Thin Mints, Caramel deLites and Peanut Butter Patties.

There’s also a gluten-free option in the Caramel Chocolate Chip cookies. You can see the full list of cookies the GSSNE will be selling here.

Nearly 700,000 Girl Scouts participate in the annual Girl Scout Cookie Program. Here’s how you can buy cookies this year:

Reach out to a registered Girl Scout you know.

Click here to use the Girl Scout Cookie Finder and search for a booth near you.

Starting on Feb. 16, you can order cookies to be shipped to your home through the Girl Scout Cookie Finder.

All proceeds from the cookie program go toward the GSSNE council and troops to fund their experiences throughout the rest of the year.

“Every box of cookies sold provides invaluable experiences for Girl Scouts such as service projects, troop travel, and summer camp,” the release said.