PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A popular event for food-lovers returns this weekend.
Providence Restaurant Weeks will run from Jan. 7–20 and feature almost 70 dining options in and around the capital city.
Participating restaurants will have special offers including prix fixe menus, signature cocktails and more.
“Providence Restaurant Weeks showcases one of Rhode Island’s shining stars — its food scene — and we are proud to be able to present it twice each year,” Providence Warwick Convention and Visitors Bureau CEO Kristen Adamo said. “Kick off the new year by supporting the local restaurants that make Rhode Island great.”
The following are restaurants participating in Providence Restaurant Weeks:
Bristol
- DeWolf Tavern
Cranston
- Avvio Ristorante
- Chapel Grille
- Legal Sea Foods
East Greenwich
- Circe Restaurant & Bar
- Providence Oyster Bar
East Providence
- Nasturtium at Agawam Hunt
Johnston
- Bar’Lino
- Luigi’s Restaurant & Gourmet Express
North Providence
- Tumblesalts Cafe
Pawtucket
- 10 Rocks Tapas Bar & Restaurant
Providence
- 110 Grill
- Angelo’s Civita Farnese Restaurant
- Bacaro Restaurant
- Backstage Kitchen & Bar
- Bellini
- Blu Violet Roof Bar
- Cafe Nuovo
- The Capital Grille
- Capriccio
- Casa Azul Taqueria
- Cassarino’s Ristorante
- Circe Restaurant & Bar
- Diego’s East Side Restaurant
- Don Jose Tequilas Restaurant
- Ellie’s
- Federal Taphouse & Kitchen
- The George
- Gift Horse
- Gracie’s
- Hemenway’s Restaurant
- Jacky’s Waterplace Restaurant
- KG Kitchen Bar
- Il Massimo
- Mill’s Tavern Restaurant
- Moonshine Alley
- Narragansett Brewing Company
- New Rivers
- Nicks on Broadway
- Oberlin
- Ocean State Sandwich Company
- Olneyville New York System Restaurant
- Otra Restaurant
- Pane e Vino Ristorante
- Parkside Rotisserie & Bar
- Pasta Beach
- Pizzico Oyster Bar
- Plant City
- Providence G Pub
- Providence Oyster Bar
- Providence Wine Bar
- Red Stripe
- Reiners Bar and Game Room at the Graduate Providence
- Res American Bistro
- Rooftop at the Providence G
- The Salted Slate
- Sarto
- Ten Prime Steak & Sushi
- The Patio on Broadway
- Trattoria Appia
- Waterman Grille
South Kingston
- Matunuck Oyster Bar
Warren
- Metacom Kitchen
Warwick
- BIG DOG EATS Food Truck
- Elizabeth’s of Portofino
- Iron Works
This list is subject to change. Visit GoProvidence’s website for updates and more information.