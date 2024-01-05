PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A popular event for food-lovers returns this weekend.

Providence Restaurant Weeks will run from Jan. 7–20 and feature almost 70 dining options in and around the capital city.

Participating restaurants will have special offers including prix fixe menus, signature cocktails and more.

“Providence Restaurant Weeks showcases one of Rhode Island’s shining stars — its food scene — and we are proud to be able to present it twice each year,” Providence Warwick Convention and Visitors Bureau CEO Kristen Adamo said. “Kick off the new year by supporting the local restaurants that make Rhode Island great.”

The following are restaurants participating in Providence Restaurant Weeks:

Bristol

DeWolf Tavern

Cranston

Avvio Ristorante

Chapel Grille

Legal Sea Foods

East Greenwich

Circe Restaurant & Bar

Providence Oyster Bar

East Providence

Nasturtium at Agawam Hunt

Johnston

Bar’Lino

Luigi’s Restaurant & Gourmet Express

North Providence

Tumblesalts Cafe

Pawtucket

10 Rocks Tapas Bar & Restaurant

Providence

110 Grill

Angelo’s Civita Farnese Restaurant

Bacaro Restaurant

Backstage Kitchen & Bar

Bellini

Blu Violet Roof Bar

Cafe Nuovo

The Capital Grille

Capriccio

Casa Azul Taqueria

Cassarino’s Ristorante

Circe Restaurant & Bar

Diego’s East Side Restaurant

Don Jose Tequilas Restaurant

Ellie’s

Federal Taphouse & Kitchen

The George

Gift Horse

Gracie’s

Hemenway’s Restaurant

Jacky’s Waterplace Restaurant

KG Kitchen Bar

Il Massimo

Mill’s Tavern Restaurant

Moonshine Alley

Narragansett Brewing Company

New Rivers

Nicks on Broadway

Oberlin

Ocean State Sandwich Company

Olneyville New York System Restaurant

Otra Restaurant

Pane e Vino Ristorante

Parkside Rotisserie & Bar

Pasta Beach

Pizzico Oyster Bar

Plant City

Providence G Pub

Providence Oyster Bar

Providence Wine Bar

Red Stripe

Reiners Bar and Game Room at the Graduate Providence

Res American Bistro

Rooftop at the Providence G

The Salted Slate

Sarto

Ten Prime Steak & Sushi

The Patio on Broadway

Trattoria Appia

Waterman Grille

South Kingston

Matunuck Oyster Bar

Warren

Metacom Kitchen

Warwick

BIG DOG EATS Food Truck

Elizabeth’s of Portofino

Iron Works

This list is subject to change. Visit GoProvidence’s website for updates and more information.