EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Dogs are members of the family, and when a family member is missing, home doesn’t feel the same.

Hawkeye Aerial Systems uses drones to find lost dogs. Sam Aromin owns the company and pilots the drones.

Aromin has helped find dozens of lost dogs. He shared tips for how to prevent your dog from going missing and what to do if they’re lost.

Keep your dog on a leash

Leashes are important because you never know when a dog may chase something or bolt.

Even if your dog is friendly, it’s possible for them to run up to a skittish dog, and the skittish dog may get spooked.

Aromin said he’s seen these types of cases, and always recommends using a leash.

Never lose sight of your dog outside

Always watch your dog when they are outside. Aromin said he’s seen cases where someone said they turned around for just five minutes. In those five minutes, the dog disappeared and was never found again.

Use a GPS device

Aromin said there are plenty of products on the market like GPS collars so you can track your dog in the event they ever go missing.

Contact officials

If your dog does go missing, call the city or town’s animal control officer. You should also contact local animal shelters to let them know your dog is missing. It’s also possible your dog may have already turned up and is in their care.

Ask for help

Aromin said dog-owners shouldn’t try to search alone. Use social media to get the word out about your dog.

People in the community can let you know if they spot your dog or even check home cameras to see if your dog was in the area.

Aromin said the more people that are looking for your dog, the better.

Hire a professional

If you can’t find your dog, you can also contact Aromin. Hawkeye Aerial Systems operates primarily in New England, but Aromin said if someone has the resources, he’s happy to go anywhere. His prices vary depending on the situation.

According to Aromin, the success of his searches can depend on intel. Knowing where your dog was last seen may be vital to a successful drone search.

You can contact Aerial Drone Systems by calling 774-301-6794.