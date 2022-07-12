WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — It’s the moment many Rhode Islanders have all been waiting for.

West Valley Soup & Sauce is officially open for business.

The restaurant opened over the weekend with a limited menu, which included chicken soup, red sauce, meatballs and Italian bread.

West Valley Soup & Sauce plans to celebrate its grand opening Thursday, according to a social media post.

The restaurant pays homage to the food that was served at the West Valley Inn, which was a popular West Warwick restaurant and banquet hall that abruptly closed in 2016.

The only difference is that the food won’t be served banquet style. Instead, customers can order online and pick them up through the restaurant’s drive-thru window. Customers can also place their orders by phone and pick them up inside.

The full menu will include the West Valley Inn’s infamous chicken in wine, as well as chicken stir fry, stuffed chicken and a variety of side dishes.

West Valley Soup & Sauce will be open Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.