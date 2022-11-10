(WPRI) — Wendy’s iconic frosty is getting a holiday-themed twist.

Beginning Nov. 15, the fast-food chain will begin offering a new Peppermint Frosty.

The Peppermint Frosty will be available for a limited time in place of Wendy’s Strawberry Frosty, which was first introduced over the summer.

“The Peppermint Frosty is our latest flavor innovation on the iconic Wendy’s Frosty that fans have come to know and love for over 50 years,” said John Li, vice president of culinary innovation for Wendy’s. “It’s the classic thick and creamy Frosty that our fans crave with bursts of fresh peppermint — every sweet bite will put you in the holiday spirit.”

The new Peppermint Frosty is only the third limited-time flavor Wendy’s has introduced over the last 16 years. (Other than the Strawberry Frosty, Wendy’s also launched a Birthday Cake Frosty in 2019 to celebrate its 50th.)

The Peppermint Frosty will be offered alongside Wendy’s classic Chocolate Frosty. Wendy’s Vanilla Frosty hasn’t been offered since the Strawberry Frosty joined the lineup.

The fast-food chain is also bringing back its Frosty Key Tags, which will be available beginning Nov. 21 through Jan. 29. The Frosty Key Tags cost $2 and can be used next year to get 365 days of free Junior Frostys.

Wendy’s said all of the proceeds from the Frosty Key Tags support the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption.