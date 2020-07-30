Well, shucks! Boy, 11, finds massive quahog

WAKEFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — Most quahogs aren’t bigger than a candlepin bowling ball, but an 11-year-old Wakefield boy struck gold earlier this week while clamming with his family.

Cooper Monaco found a quahog Monday in Weekapaug that measures 5.75 inches in diameter and weighs 2 pounds, 7.75 ounces, according to the University of Rhode Island.

It’s one of the largest specimens on record, though the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management doesn’t formally track quahog sizes.

“I touched this huge rock thing…” Monaco told scientists at URI’s Science Research Facility. “And then I felt the edge of it and I thought, ‘Holy moly, this is a clam!'”

Most quahogs are approximately 4 inches across, while a candlepin bowling ball is about four-and-a-half inches.

The family’s clamming haul for the day reached 106. Cooper told his mother not to cook his prize so it could possibly be entered for a world record.

What they decided to do with it was donate it to the university’s science research facility, where it’ll be added to displays of remarkable sea creatures ─ including blue lobsters.