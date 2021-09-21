Welcome to Rhodywood: Several movies, TV series being filmed in RI

LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island will soon reap the benefits of being chosen as the site for several large-scale productions with star-studded casts.

Steven Feinberg, executive director of the Rhode Island Film and TV Office, said by the end of the year, the state is expected to take in millions of dollars from multiple ongoing productions.

“We’ve got a lot of stars that have been in and out of the Ocean State,” Feinberg said.

Feinberg said the productions will create thousands of part-time gigs and benefit the state’s hospitality and restaurant industries.

“Millions and millions of dollars are coming into this state that wouldn’t otherwise come into this state,” Feinberg said.

Feinberg said productions across the industry have been looking to make up for lost time after the pandemic prompted many to postpone filming.

Productions currently filming in Rhode Island include the highly-anticipated Hocus Pocus 2, which has set up its base camp in Lincoln, and Kyra Sedgewick’s Space Oddity.

Out of the Blue, a thriller starring Diane Kruger and Hank Azaria, has also selected Rhode Island as a production site.

Tara Craig, a producer for Out of the Blue, claims it wasn’t just Rhode Island’s charm that brought them here.

“The thing that was really attractive about Rhode Island was that there was a very high vaccination rate,” she said.

Other productions that have set up shop in Rhode Island include The Guilded Age, an HBO series that has been filming in the Newport Mansions, and Johnny & Clyde, an upcoming thriller starring Megan Fox.

Feinberg said all of the productions are expected to wrap up filming by the end of the year.