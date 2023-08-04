EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — If you’re looking for something fun to do this weekend, you don’t have to look far.

A number of big events are being held around Southern New England.

Newport Jazz Festival

Fort Adams will be packed for the second weekend in a row, this time for the annual Jazz Festival.

Tickets to attend Friday are still available online. There’s a free iOS and Android app you can download that shows you the lineup and schedule so you can plan out your day.

The schedule and festival map can also be found online.

Feast of the Blessed Sacrament

New Bedford is hosting what’s said to be the largest Portuguese feast in the world. Tens of thousands of people are expected to attend the 107th Feast of the Blessed Sacrament between Thursday and Sunday.

The event offers a variety of dishes and drinks to try, along with a parade and a carnival.

12 News anchor Shannon Hegy was there on Thursday as the festival got underway.

Visit the event’s website to learn more.

Charlestown Seafood Festival

The Charlestown Seafood Festival is back for its 38th year this Friday through Sunday. Organizers describe it as a “gastronomic extravaganza” that offers all kinds of fried and raw seafood and clam chowder.

The festival also has live music, rides, and a fireworks display scheduled for 9 p.m. Saturday.

Gov. Dan McKee said he’ll be in attendance to honor local radio personality Chris DiPaola, who played a vital role in running the event many years before he passed away suddenly in October.

“He was a champion for all of Southern Rhode Island, and he is certainly missed by all who were fortunate enough to meet him and get to know him,” McKee said.

Doors open at noon on Friday, Aug. 4, and tickets can be bought at the door. The entire schedule for each day is available on the event’s website.