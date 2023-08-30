BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (WPRI) — The wayward pig on the lam in Burrillville has been captured.

In a social media post, Burrillville Animal Control said the pig was caught on Buck Hill Road Wednesday afternoon.

Animal control officers had been trying to track the pig down for two weeks after he escaped his new home.

It is believed that the pig journeyed as far north as Wallum Lake in Douglas, Massachusetts, before making his way back into town.

Burrillville Animal Control is still searching for another “rogue pig” that remains on the loose in its owner’s neighborhood.

Anyone who spots the pig is urged to call Burrillville Animal Control at (401) 568-9480.