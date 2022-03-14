PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Tyler Smith, as if by design, was strolling the beach Monday night when asked about his license plate art that’s become known as “the wave.”

The Tiverton resident is visiting Florida, but the news reached the shores of the Sunshine State that five finalists for Rhode Island’s new license plate had been unveiled earlier in the day.

One of the five will replace Smith’s design, which has been in circulation since 1996.

He crafted the plate when a high school friend, then-Lieutenant Governor Bernard Jackvony, asked if he could create something to pitch to then-Governor Lincoln Almond.

Smith, a Rhode Island native and RISD grad, looked no further than the ocean for his inspiration, using a Japanese motif to create the two-tone background.

“It’s like an icon,” he said of the design. “Quickly, you can understand what it is.”

Smith said Almond loved it, but recalled the governor suggesting it have more of a splash. Smith insisted it would look too “cartoony” with a splash, and the design remained unchanged.

Now, after nearly three decades, the tides are changing, and a new plate is set to make its debut next summer.

Smith said he never thought the wave plate would stick around for as long as it did, and he’s a bit sad to see it go.

“It was very gratifying to do it, it was fun to do,” he said. “All my high school friends would say, ‘Hey, Tyler’s the one who did the license plate.'”

Smith was concerned that some of the new designs could verge on “hokey” or look like “clip art.” One of the designs, bearing the silhouette of a bridge, struck his fancy. Why? Because of its simplicity.

“It’s very hard to do simple things,” he said. “The simpler things are the more sophisticated and beautiful.”

Even, he said, when it comes to license plates.