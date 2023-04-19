PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — WaterFire is back in downtown Providence and kicked off with a partial lighting Wednesday in Waterplace Park.

This year, WaterFire will have seven full lightings and five partial lightings, organizers said. The first full lighting is scheduled for Saturday, June 3.

“This year’s season includes an exciting lineup of full and partial lightings, made possible with the support of our generous sponsors and community partners; and we invite everyone to join us throughout the season to experience the magic of WaterFire and the beauty of our city,” said Peter A. Mello, managing director and co-CEO of WaterFire Providence.

The basins lining the Providence River were lit Wednesday night for the first-ever WaterFire Day.

To celebrate the inaugural event, WaterFire Providence is holding a fundraiser called #SparkYourAppetite, encouraging people to explore Providence’s restaurant and bar scene. Participating restaurants will donate 10% of their revenue from WaterFire Day to help keep the fires burning.

From April to November, attendees will be able to see WaterFire favorites like Clear Currents Community Paddling Night and the Flames of Hope Celebration supported by The Gloria Gemma Foundation.

Full 2023 WaterFire Lighting Schedule:

Wednesday, April 19

Partial Lighting, Memorial Park

Partial Lighting, Memorial Park Saturday, June 3

Full Lighting

Full Lighting Sunday, June 18

Partial Lighting, Waterplace Basin

Partial Lighting, Waterplace Basin Saturday, June 24

Full Lighting

Full Lighting Friday, July 14

Partial Lighting, Waterplace Basin

Partial Lighting, Waterplace Basin Saturday, July 22

Full Lighting

Full Lighting Saturday, August 19

Full Lighting

Full Lighting Saturday, September 2 (Labor Day Weekend)

Partial Lighting

Partial Lighting Saturday, September 9

Full Lighting, PVDFest

Full Lighting, PVDFest Saturday, September 30

Full Lighting

Full Lighting Saturday, November 4

Full Lighting