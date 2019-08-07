Water Wizz of Westerly closing for good at end of summer

WESTERLY, R.I. (WPRI) — Water Wizz of Westerly announced Wednesday it will be shutting down for good after the current season.

The family-owned and operated water park has been in business for 40 years and cited “aging infrastructure, the ever-increasing cost to operate a small, seasonal business and recovering from the significant financial impact of Superstorm Sandy” as its reasons for closing.

Water Wizz will not be opening for the 2020 season. 26 days left!After forty years, Water Wizz Rhode Island will sadly… Posted by Water Wizz of Westerly on Wednesday, August 7, 2019

According to a Facebook post, the water park will remain open until Labor Day weekend.

“The Water Wizz family is humbled and grateful for your patronage,” the post reads. “If you have the chance, stop by to get those last slides in before Labor Day.”

After the park’s post garnered hundreds of comments, the Water Wizz location in Wareham posted to its Facebook page reminding everyone that it’s not affiliated with the Water Wizz in Westerly and will remain open.