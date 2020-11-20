WATCH: Meteor streaks across sky in Rio Grande Valley

Don't Miss

by: Nathaniel Puente

Posted: / Updated:

Meteor seen in RGV (source: Rocio Cuellar)

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO) — Many people saw a meteor light up the night Thursday during a meteor shower.

The Leonid meteor shower peaked on Monday and continued throughout the week.

“The annual Leonids [meteor shower], caused by Earth passing harmlessly through the debris left by comet Tempel-Tuttle, peaks in the pre-dawn hours tomorrow,” the NASA Solar System account tweeted Monday.

The comet Tempel-Tuttle sweeps through the inner solar system every 33.3 years.

Video of the meteor captured by Rocio Cuellar

In 2019, the view of the shower was hindered for many by the light of the moon. This year, a thin, crescent moon was only 5% illuminated, making it easier to see the meteors. Below is a video of the 2019 display.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Coronavirus: Complete Coverage

More Coronavirus

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 11/4/20:Joe Cammarano, Political Science Professor, Providence College

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour

CMA Awards 2020

More CMA Awards