PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — It was a shot to remember Thursday night for the Portsmouth Middle School boy’s basketball team.

With just under 5 seconds on the clock and the score tied at 41-41, Drew Herren received a pass from Portsmouth teammate Kayleb Ruszczyk.

Herren turned and launched a three-pointer, which found the bottom of the net as time expired.

The shot not only gave Portsmouth a win over De La Salle — it sent them to the finals.

Herren, the son of former Celtic Chris Herren, led the team with 16 points, while teammate Jack Clarke had 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Portsmouth, now 11-1 on the season, advanced to play Narragansett for the middle school state championship at Johnston High School on Saturday.