RICHMOND, R.I. (WPRI) — It’s once again time for a five-day summer staple in Rhode Island.

The 57th Annual Washington County Fair opens Wednesday, Aug. 16, and runs through Sunday, Aug. 20. Gates open at 8 a.m. every day, followed by vendors at 10 a.m. and carnival rides at noon.

The fairground’s address is 78 Richmond Townhouse Road.

Below is a guide of what to expect this year:

What’s new?

The fair is hosting its first-ever cornhole tournament on Sunday, Aug. 20, at 9 a.m. All teams must pre-register online.

The winning team will get $60, while second and third place will get $30 and $20, respectively.

According to the fair’s website, there will also be a new third stage. Organizers say “Stage ’67” is geared toward family entertainment and will mainly feature kids’ magician Robert Clarke, who will have performances Wednesday through Sunday. At 11 a.m., Farmer K will also perform “Stories from the Barnyard,” which will be different each day.

Parking and Admission

Tickets are available at the door for $11. The fairgrounds have free parking but people are asked to follow directions from the attendants. Handicapped parking is available near the gate.

There are also shuttles for those who need to park across the street. Organizers say the last one will leave 30 minutes after the main stage show ends each day.

Music

The main stage concert lineup for this year features a plethora of country music artists such as Joe Nichols, who will take the stage Thursday, Aug. 17. The band Love & Theft will perform on Saturday, Aug. 19.

Four more artists will have performances on the “portable stage.” The full lineup and schedule for all three stages are available on the fair’s website.

Rides

Going on rides costs extra money. Tickets can be bought at the Midway Rides booth. One ticket costs $1.50, but you can buy 25 tickets for $25 or 40 for $35. You can also buy them online ahead of time.

For more information about other vendors, games, contests, and other events, head to the fair’s website.