Warwick man builds creative snow sculptures in his yard

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Your usual snowman isn’t being built in one Warwick man’s yard.

Nathan Quattrini has been making snow sculptures since 2011 and says they can take anywhere from five hours up to two days to finish.

“I try to do one or two sculptures a winter but it all depends on the snow we get every year, which as you know is a gamble every year,” Quattrini said.

Taking advantage of this year’s snowfall, Quattrini built Baby Yoda.

“For me, it’s a fun creative outlet as well as building/sculpting can also be a meditation. I’ve always loved the snow, the quiet, the look of fresh snow, and back in 2011 I decided to go beyond making a snowman and went big with the Chinese Dragon for a first attempt, and I was instantly hooked,” Quattrini said. “I’m hoping to eventually have one around long enough for people to be able to come by and take pictures, but they usually only last a few days before they start melting, RI weather at its finest.”

Quattrini says sometimes he builds sculptures with the help of his brother, Danny.