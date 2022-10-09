WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – The corn maze at Morris Farm in Warwick is dedicated to a long time employee of the farm.

Corn mazes come in many shapes and styles. Some are twists and turns carved into carefully planted rows of corn, some have a special design or message.

“We’ve done a cowboy theme. Other years we did a flower theme, and we also had butterflies one year,” said John Morris, owner of Morris Farm.

The farm located at 2779 Warwick Avenue is a third-generation family-owned farm, in business since 1915.

This year’s corn maze theme is special.

“It’s to my manager who passed away, Paul Sullivan,” said Morris.

Courtesy: Morris Farm. John Morris (left) with Paul Sullivan (right)

Paul Sullivan was well known in the community and beloved on the farm.

“He was with me for 30 years,” said Morris.

He passed away in August, 2021 after a battle with cancer.

“He fought valiantly. He was a tough guy,” Morris said.

Morris hired Sullivan when he was just 20 years old and eventually made him manager. He really changed the farm.

“A good manager, honest, trustworthy. He built the business up around here for my wife and I”, Morris told 12 News.

Morris explained that Sullivan expanded the farm from one green house to five and got Morris Farm into the flower-growing business.

Outside the farm stand, autumn mums in every color are for sale along with hundreds of pumpkins. Inside, freshly grown produce is for sale including apples, corn and squash.

Throughout the farm, Sullivan’s ideas and work are visible. His pictures hang in the farm stand and now his memory is carved into a corn maze.

“Everybody considered him my son. He thought he was my son. He was like a son to me. That’s why the tribute,” said Morris.

The farm is only a mile from TF Green International Airport’s runway, and 12 News is not allowed to fly Sky Drone 12 here. However, Morris Farm was able to get an aerial photo of the tribute cut into the corn field in the back of the farm.

“It’s farmer Paul, 1970 to 2021 with his LL Bean boot, which he wore all the time,” Morris said.

“It’s my privilege to honor him,”