WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Have you ever craved Chipotle, but didn’t feel like going inside and standing in line?

Well beginning Friday, the Chipotle on Bald Hill Road will officially open a new drive-thru pickup window.

The “Chipotlane,” according to the fast food chain, will allow customers to pick up their online orders without having to leave their car.

The Bald Hill Road restaurant is the second Chipotle in Rhode Island to install a “Chipotlane,” with the first being in Smithfield.