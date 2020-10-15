Wareham officials: Stop calling police about ocean sunfish in Broad Cove

Don't Miss

by:

Posted: / Updated:

iStock Image

WAREHAM, Mass. (WPRI) ─ The Wareham Department of Natural Resources has a very important message for residents: Stop calling the police department about the ocean sunfish hanging out in Broad Cove.

Town officials took to social media Monday regarding a series of calls regarding the sunfish, which some residents thought was stranded or suffering.

“We have checked on it, and it is doing normal sunfish activities,” the post said. “The sunfish is FINE. Don’t be jealous just because it’s not swimming weather anymore!”

It’s common to see ocean sunfish in New England waters. In 2019, the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) reported that what was thought to originally be a shark in the waters off Misquamicut Beach was actually an ocean sunfish.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Veteran's Voices: Honoring Those Who Serve

More Veterans Voices

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

10/13/2020: Sen. Sam Bell

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour