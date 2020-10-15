Wareham officials: Stop calling police about ocean sunfish in Broad Cove

WAREHAM, Mass. (WPRI) ─ The Wareham Department of Natural Resources has a very important message for residents: Stop calling the police department about the ocean sunfish hanging out in Broad Cove.

Town officials took to social media Monday regarding a series of calls regarding the sunfish, which some residents thought was stranded or suffering.

“We have checked on it, and it is doing normal sunfish activities,” the post said. “The sunfish is FINE. Don’t be jealous just because it’s not swimming weather anymore!”

It’s common to see ocean sunfish in New England waters. In 2019, the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) reported that what was thought to originally be a shark in the waters off Misquamicut Beach was actually an ocean sunfish.