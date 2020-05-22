12 RESPONDS //
What is your question? We're here for you. CLICK HERE »
Quick Links //    Vital Hotlines   • Track Cases   • Reopening Info   • Food Options   • Out of Work?   • Community Focus   • Update Shows   • 12 informa   
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Track Cases
•  Food Options
•  Out of Work?
•  Reopening Info
•  Community Focus
•  Update Shows
•  12 Informa

Wanted: Loving home for 53-year-old tortoise

Don't Miss

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

In this Wednesday, May 20, 2020, photo provided by MSPCA-Angell, a 53-year-old tortoise named Ms. Jennifer stands among dandelions in Boston. The animal welfare organization put the tortoise up for adoption because the owner recently died of coronavirus. (Victoria Odynsky/MSPCA-Angell via AP)

BOSTON (AP) — A Boston animal welfare organization is offering a 53-year-old tortoise for adoption after the animal’s original owner died of COVID-19.

MSPCA-Angell says the tortoise named Ms. Jennifer is likely the oldest animal it has ever offered for adoption. Ms. Jennifer weighs four pounds and is about the size of a dinner plate.

Anyone interested in adopting her has to be in it for the long haul, because tortoises can live to be 100 or older.

The organization says Ms. Jennifer loves fruit salad, dandelions and being outdoors.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Rhode Show Local Community Corner

More The Rhode Show

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com
Live Cams on WPRI.com