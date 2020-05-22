Wanted: Loving home for 53-year-old tortoise

In this Wednesday, May 20, 2020, photo provided by MSPCA-Angell, a 53-year-old tortoise named Ms. Jennifer stands among dandelions in Boston. The animal welfare organization put the tortoise up for adoption because the owner recently died of coronavirus. (Victoria Odynsky/MSPCA-Angell via AP)

BOSTON (AP) — A Boston animal welfare organization is offering a 53-year-old tortoise for adoption after the animal’s original owner died of COVID-19.

MSPCA-Angell says the tortoise named Ms. Jennifer is likely the oldest animal it has ever offered for adoption. Ms. Jennifer weighs four pounds and is about the size of a dinner plate.

Anyone interested in adopting her has to be in it for the long haul, because tortoises can live to be 100 or older.

The organization says Ms. Jennifer loves fruit salad, dandelions and being outdoors.